Canada's The Weather Network Warms-Up With Shotoku Camera Support

Staines, UK – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently completed the successful installation and commissioning of a state-of-the-art IP-based camera control system for The Weather Network, Canada’s leading provider of weather information services. The announcement was made by Shotoku sales director James Eddershaw from the Company’s European headquarters in Staines, UK.

The five camera package combined legacy with new remote systems, and included Shotoku's lightweight TG-27 pan tilt heads mounted on TI-11 elevator pedestals. All five systems came under the control of the company's high performance TR-8B Joystick panel and used Shotoku's unique DigiPort IP network to replace legacy serial with modern, more flexible IP-based interfaces. The entire upgrade was carried out by The Weather Network staff assisted by a Shotoku engineer, and was installed into a live, working studio without disruption.

"We’ve benefitted from the use of robotic cameras in our operations for many years," said Kiko Grusecki, The Weather Network’s Director of Broadcast Operation. "But our system needed to expand and adapt to our camera upgrade plans. Shotoku helped us plan a smooth, cost-effective replacement without disrupting our on-air operations."

