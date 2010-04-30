VSN renews its corporate identity and launches its new Website 2.0

Video Stream Networks, a leader company in digitization and automation solutions for broadcasters, presents its new corporate identity which becomes apparent in a new logo with an easier and modern typography and the launch of its new website.

The new corporate identity maintains its slogan “OneStop, Tapeless TV” conveying the idea of a whole set of broadcast digital automation solutions, all from a single manufacturer, for an end-to-end workflow. The identity change is part of a broad restructuring program concerning the company's new Marketing department and strategy, that has set in motion the plan called VSN 2.0 aimed at developing a more active and bi-directional communication with mass media, clients, partners and social network communities.

The basic element and common link of the program is the company's new website 2.0 with improved structure and quality of contents. The new website stresses the importance of clients and dealers and many of the site changes address them. Currently, we are still working to develop new sections and prepairing documentation in order to offer the following:

- Information of and access to applications meant for different user groups such as final customers, dealers, journalists, social network users, etc.

- Photo gallery and corporate videos

- Downloadable technical documentation on VSN products and case studies including photos, video and personalized comments.

- Access to the program and to the company's support website

- Possibility to subscribe to contents published regularly, social networks and, very soon, to the corporate blog.

“We want our new Website to become a communication tool for our dealers. There, they will be able to find and download technical documentation of all our products and we will publish all the information they consider relevant for their business, which is our business too." explained Marc Centelles, Marketing manager of VSN.