SKY WEB to partner with Diversified

SKY WEB, INC management announced today a transaction making it a part of New Jersey based Distinct Holdings, the parent company to Diversified Systems and Diversified Media Group. Terms of the deal were kept confidential.

SKY WEB provides digital satellite television services to thousands of businesses in North America. Acknowledged leaders in the industry, the company has designed and built network infrastructure for the enterprise, broadcast and other vertical markets since 1997.

The Diversified companies bring years of broadcast and IP engineering experience to SKY WEB and will allow the company to add technical services, network operations and superior customer care to new and existing clients in North America and other markets.

Greg Frasca, President of SKY WEB said of the deal, “I couldn’t be more pleased with the results of the deal. Diversified is the perfect fit to combine assets with SKY WEB and we will be able to take the company to the next level.”

Diversified Chairman and CEO Fred D’Alessandro reported, “The SKY WEB team, its satellite services and client base provides an extremely strong strategic compliment to our growing global satellite and IP managed services portfolio. It will also add a unique content line-up to our digital signage applications for the retail, advertising and corporate marketplace. I look forward to working closely with Greg and welcome him and his organization to the Diversified family.”

SKY WEB and Diversified will co-locate its headquarters in Kenilworth, NJ. Diversified has sales and service offices in Santa Clara, CA, Dulles, VA, Pittsburgh, PA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, and Seattle, WA.

Contact:

Greg Frasca

info@skywebtv.com

3 Sheila Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ

Ph: 732-219-7776

www.skywebtv.com

www.divsystems.com

www.divmedia.net

