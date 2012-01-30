Audio-Technica Kicks Off “50 Years of Passionate Listening” Anniversary Celebration with Special Gala Event at NAMM Show

STOW, OH, January 27, 2012 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology, is this year marking “50 Years of Passionate Listening” with its yearlong 50th Anniversary Celebration. The anniversary year officially kicked off in the U.S. with a special gala event during the 2012 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. The party took place at Disney California Adventure Park on the evening of Thursday, January 19, 2012. A-T’s 700-plus special guests included musicians (including several Audio-Technica endorsers), recording arts professionals, dealers, distributors, customers and members of the press. Key personnel from Audio-Technica Japan (the parent company of A-T U.S. and the other A-T companies worldwide) were also in attendance, including Audio-Technica Corporation President Kazuo Matsushita.

The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour, followed by a Japanese Taiko drum performance and welcoming comments by Kazuo Matsushita. Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO Philip Cajka then led a traditional sake barrel-breaking ceremony and toast. Sharing in the toast were onstage guests Ed Cherney (producer/engineer), Alan Parsons (artist/producer/engineer), and personnel from two of A-T’s first professional products dealers Skip Maggiora (Founder, Skip’s Music), and Jonathan and Susan Lipp (Owners, Full Compass Systems). The event then featured an all-star music revue produced by legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer/producer Phil Ramone. The concert was hosted by emcee Dave Koz with the Gregg Field Big Band and featured guest performers Nikki Yanofsky, Mindi Abair, Siedah Garrett, Monica Mancini, Arturo Sandoval, Jim Brickman, BeBe Winans and Patti Austin. The night’s performances were a roaring success, with those in attendance applauding the show’s finale with a standing ovation while confetti filled the room to cap the celebration.

“This event is the kick-off of a year-long celebration of Audio-Technica’s ‘50 years of passionate listening,’ said Phil Cajka. “A-T’s ongoing commitment to the pursuit of worldwide audio excellence and innovation has changed the course of music history. We are so honored to be able to share this evening with A-T staff, artists, journalists and business associates – the extended A-T family, who has contributed so much to Audio-Technica’s success over the past 50 years.”

