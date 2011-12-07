Bright Technologies Presents New Generation of BrightDrive File Servers for Media and Entertainment

Reno, USA -- Bright Technologies, Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, has answered the industry’s need for economical, compact, eco-friendly media file servers by launching a new generation of BrightDrive servers. Designed and developed to address the rigorous demands of the media and entertainment industry, BrightDrive Procyon and BrightDrive Triton offer a unique set of features and functionalities that dramatically increase productivity and maximize profitability via real-time collaboration between all clients.

The servers will incorporate Bright’s best-of-class software, including the astonishing new patent-pending BrightClip 2.0 advanced recording technology. The latest BrightClip release is faster and smarter than ever. More than just file allocation, it permanently overcomes the industry-wide problem of degradation by eliminating fragmentation, randomization and inter-leaved frames and is still the only solution that works 100% at all times.

BrightDrive Procyon, the next generation of Bright’s G2 Pro, packs a powerful punch from a compact 3U footprint. The high-availability server utilizes integrated connectivity, eliminating the need for extraneous components, to offer an outstanding out-of-the-box experience. Procyon features a groundbreaking hardware platform plus a current and stable software foundation – including support of StorNext 4.2.

The new BrightDrive Triton elevates BrightDrive G2, its predecessor, to a higher level. The new server answers the need for an attractively priced, green solution that only occupies a single rack unit. Triton also supports StorNext 4.2.

In addition to their fresh look, BrightDrive’s Procyon and Triton eco-friendly designs lower cooling requirements and significantly reduce power costs. The servers’ agnostic architecture allow facilities to seamlessly interface with their preferred applications, protocol, resolution, and formats, eliminating the need for investment in new storage. They offer the highest level of operational stability, consistent and predictable performance, and high-speed access for all users at all times. Both BrightDrives are equipped with incomparable GUI’s (graphical user interfaces) for monitoring and administration.

“The most ingenious thing about the BrightDrive Procyon high-availability Media File Server, is that it’s consolidated into a mere three rack units and utilizes integrated connectivity between the components!” exclaimed Roger Beck, Bright’s CTO. “With more uptime, less maintenance effort, and BrightDrive’s internal “Virtual SCSI Device” customers save money on meta-data devices, hardware, and maintenance. Also our new single server, BrightDrive Triton, occupies only 1U which, I’m sure, our customers will love.”

Added Shawn Clark, Bright’s director of sales, “We’re thrilled about the new product releases specifically because our development team designed the BrightDrives to be a lot smaller and greener than their predecessors. This will ensure that our customers’ infrastructure will consume less power and require less cooling. But even more exciting is our ability to offer both new BrightDrives for 20% less!”

BrightDrive Procyon is shipping now, and BrightDrive Triton will be available as of January 1, 2012 directly from Bright Technologies and through Bright’s worldwide network of business partners.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s, Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999, Bright was the first company to address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years, Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced media file servers in the industry, featuring low-latency, high performance, and best possible predictability and reliability, specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows. Bright Technologies, Inc., head office: 10405 Double R Blvd, Reno, Nevada, USA. t: +1 775 823 9002 www.4bright.com

Contacts:

Bright Technologies Inc.

Catrin Beck, Marketing Director

P +1 775.823.9002

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmooncomm.com

P: +1 845 512 8283

Watch our new BrightDrive Movie!!

Learn how File Fragmentation steals System Performance in our “Transparent Drive Demo”!!