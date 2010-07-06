PROCESSING WAVES: JUNE 2010

KNOXVILLE, TN, June 30, 2010 — Waves Audio announces the launch of a new ongoing monthly feature titled “Processing Waves,” which spotlights key users of Waves processing products in the live, music/recording, post production, gaming and broadcast market sectors. Processing Waves features short notes on some of the latest industry professionals using Waves in the studio and on the road. The following is the first of these features.

Live

Waves continues to be an essential part of the live signal chain for some of the world’s top performers, artists and engineers. James Homan, FOH for Bob Dylan, will be using a Waves Live Bundle on Dylan’s upcoming U.S. tour of minor league ballparks. Greg Price (who is in charge of audio for Fox TV’s hit program Glee and FOH for Ozzy Osbourne and Creed) recently upgraded from Live Bundle to Mercury + SCC TDM. Jim Ebdon (FOH for Maroon 5 and Aerosmith) will be using MetaFlanger and Enigma for use on Steven Tyler’s vocal channel for Aerosmith’s upcoming shows. Tim Mulligan (FOH for Neil Young and engineer at Neil Young’s Redwood Studios) and David Lohr (Recording and Systems Tech for Neil Young live and at Redwood Studios) have been using Waves live for years and have recently purchased MultiRack. Live dealer and sound company Eight Day Sound recently purchased another Live Bundle specifically for use with Roger Daltrey.

Live, European Market

In the European market, renowned French FOH engineer Stephane Plisson purchased MultiRack Native with C4, CLA-2A, Renaissance DeEsser, V-Comp, S1, MondoMod, LoAir, Doubler, IR-L and H-Delay for a tour with legendary French artist Marc Lavoine. Stephane Plisson is mixing on a Studer Digital mixer. Yaron Goren, FOH for Aviv Geffen, is touring Europe with German artist Nena on an arena tour. Yaron purchased MultiRack Native, Gold bundle, SSL 4000 Collection and the MaxxBCL hardware unit for the output control. Snake Newton, FOH for British pop singer Robbie Williams, recently purchased Vocal Rider. Finally, Bjoern Seelaender, System Tech with sound reinforcement company Major Tom, bought MultiRack Native and updated his Gold bundle. Bjoern will serve as System Tech for Rod Stewart’s 2010 summer tour.

Post Production, Voiceover, and Gaming

Chicago-based voiceover actor Pete Stacker (whose credits include work for Comedy Central, Budweiser and the Second City) has been using Waves Gold and Renaissance Maxx. Additionally, video game developer Vicarious Visions, who has partnered with Activision for the highly successful Guitar Hero and Band Hero games, recently purchased 15 Waves Silver Bundles. Finally, Josh Linton, Audio Designer at BigPark, a video game developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia, has been using his Waves Horizon bundle on upcoming projects.

For more information please visit www.waves.com.