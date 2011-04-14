Mewshop "Padumentaries" Capture the Buzz at NAB 2011

Josh Apter uses crafty iPad shoulder rig to deliver behind-the-scenes takes of this year’s hottest products, trends and people at NAB

New York, New York – April 13, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital-training destination for postproduction and content creators, founder Josh Apter captures the buzz on the show floor at NAB 2011, shooting short “padumentaries” with an inventive, hand-made, iPad shoulder rig. Taking to the show floor in search of NAB’s hottest products, trends and people Josh talks with everyone from 3D specialists, to expert audio guys, the makers of the fastest SD cards in the world, and more. These never before done “padumentaries” are perfect examples of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of both the convention and Manhattan Edit Workshop. Watch the “Making a Padumentary: In Five Easy Steps” video here: http://vimeo.com/22312248.

“Using our home-made iPad-rigged shoulder camera to capture the excitement of the show floor has been awesome – the immediacy of being able to shoot, edit and blast out to the web is exactly what we were looking to do,” says Josh Apter, founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “It’s something people haven’t seen here before and everyone seems to be loving the idea - we are having a lot of fun with it.”

Check out all of Josh’s “padumentaries” on Twitter by following @Mewshop: http://twitter.com/#!/Mewshop.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation of being New York’s premier postproduction teaching facility.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

