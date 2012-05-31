High Resolution Systems Introduces New Features, Apps and Open Systems Support for UDC Software at InfoComm12

High Resolution Systems will be showcasing a number of new features for its popular UDC (Universal Device Controller) software at InfoComm12, Booth N668. The innovations include new user interface options, Windows 8 and Apple iOS apps, and a renewed dedication to the concept of open systems for maximum client flexibility.

"It's our goal to support any tablet or smart phone - to leave the options wide open for our customers to use any hardware they choose as their control platform," says High Resolution's Drew Taylor. "We're big advocates of giving the customer the flexibility to get really creative about how they integrate hardware," in contrast to the closed control systems on the market which offer only proprietary or limited hardware choices.

With that in mind, High Resolution Systems supports the Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) trend, which finds customers using Apple iPads, iPhones, iPod Touches, Android and Windows tablets and smart phones for PRO AV control depending on venue and convenience factors. The introduction of UDC Controller Groups now enables customers to build multiple versions of the same page in their control system, specify them as a controller group and have different resolutions and aspect ratios automatically available for a range of control devices as needed.

"A customer might want to use an iPod Touch in a meeting room or boardroom for basic AV control and also want to have the option for finer control with an iPad with more buttons," Taylor explains. "Once the customer sets the Controller Groups, UDC automatically sends the appropriate page to the connected device based on resolution; the iPhone will get the iPhone resolution pages in the controller groups and the iPad will get the higher resolution controller pages, all automatically handled by UDC," Taylor explains. "As with all other features in the UDC Software, this new Controller Groups feature is available on every device through our built in Webserver as well as our new iOS app and Windows Tablet app."

This new feature for UDC comes on the heels of the debut of a Windows 8 client controller app, available from High Resolution Systems, for an extended feature set on Windows-enabled devices.

A new dedicated iOS app, HRS Control Pro, for extended control from all versions of iPhone, iPad and the iPod Touch in landscape and portrait modes, has just become available in the Apple App Store.

Both the Windows 8 and Apple iOS client apps offer the ability to download different UDC configurations and store them for offline viewing. "This allows customers to use them in a demo mode; it's a very useful sales tool that allows our customers to take their control systems projects anywhere they go and have ready for demonstration," says Taylor.

At NAB the company introduced new UDC variables, logic and slider features, which work with existing UDC macros to provide very powerful options for configuring UDC control systems. "Powerful, advanced features that you would normally find when custom coding an app are now part of UDC's user interface for quick implementation. And they are very easy to use," says Taylor.

Customer requests for sliders prompted High Resolution Systems to roll them out for the entire UDC user base. A slider is typically used for volume and lighting control and is one more step for us beyond simple button based control.

Variables and logic work together when customers need to execute complex strings of commands. Buttons set the variable, which is typically a value for recalling a preset or control for a device such as volume level. Another button will send the command using the current value of the variable. UDC Logic enables the user to compare variables and extend them further, sending commands to apply variables simultaneously across the board in advanced executions.

Taylor notes, "Variables and Logic are part of our ongoing set of feature updates designed to support advanced applications and programmers that are used to custom coded solutions. We are providing the advanced features programmers need to build complex control systems while making the job of control system configuration and management available to all AV and IT technicians."

At InfoComm, toggle switches and lists have been added to user interface design options. Toggle switches offer simple on/off functionality. Customers may now also build their own custom lists and define the display name and value of each item control Pro Av equipment. In addition, they can create lists of from supported devices, such as image processors and media servers, and execute the functionality - to play clips or pre-sets, for example - tied to those devices. The new lists also work on UDC's web-server feature and Windows 8 and iOS apps.

"What's particularly cool about lists in UDC is they utilize our ability of querying a device," says Taylor. "Customers no longer have to reconfigure UDC when clips or presets are added to their controlled devices; lists can refresh with new items automatically and update all connected tablet controllers."

Taylor notes that "these new features all have one goal: to build more powerful choices in the user interface and control system design. They allow customers to have more options when designing, configuring and maintaining their Pro AV control system. With the addition of five new user interface elements, UDC software now offers options to build everything from basic to the most complex user interface-based control systems. Our goal is to support a wide range of applications and empower the Pro AV and IT integration market"

