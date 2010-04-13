IEEE Spectrum Patent Power Scorecard Ranks PPC® Among Top 20 Innovative Companies in the Telecommunications Equipment Industry

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — April 13, 2010 — PPC®/John Mezzalingua Associates, Inc. today announced that the company has been ranked number 18 in the "Telecom/Communications Equipment" category for the recently issued IEEE Spectrum Patent Power Scorecard.

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, an organization dedicated to advancing innovation and excellence. With its Patent Power Scorecard, the organization ranks the most innovative companies in a variety of sectors, measuring the amount and impact of patents, inventions, and advancements in technology. With 19 patents in 2009, IEEE recognized PPC/John Mezzalingua Associates, Inc. as one of the top 20 most innovative companies in the telecom/communications industry along with industry giants such as Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, and Motorola.

PPC, a division of John Mezzalingua Associates, Inc., is a privately held company that has evolved during its 55 years in the cable television industry. Founded in 1940, the company places an emphasis on understanding customer needs and focuses on research and design in the context of real-world applications. This approach has consistently yielded meaningful patents for PPC in the market segments served by the company.

"We are proud to be named one of the world's 20 most innovative companies in the telecom/communications industry, even more so because the ranking is based on the overall value of the patents issued," said John Mezzalingua, PPC's president. "The 'Patent Wall' at our headquarters in Syracuse attests to our technical leadership, with innovations ranging from the universal compression connector to the first locking HDMI connector. PPC, at its core, is a world-class innovative company and finding better ways to do things is inherent in everything we do."

With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC® has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector and related technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC's innovations include the universal compression connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the Entry Series™ solution for multiservice drop installations; the 50 ohm compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector for professional and home installation. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denver, Toronto, Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.

