Minnetonka Audio to highlight AudioTools Loudness Control Server

Minnetonka Audio Software will demo its AudioTools Loudness Control Server (ALCS) at the 2012 NAB Show.

ALCS handles material out of real time, thus allowing the data essence to be processed to optimize both fidelity and CALM Act compliance.

ALCS is in service providing automated, high fidelity measurement and correction at dozens of broadcaster sites across the European Union as well as solving loudness control problems stateside as well.

Its programmatic, file-based approach avoids the pitfalls of manual and real-time measurement, so correction is always compliant without forcing the audio to conform to preset dynamics envelopes.

The AudioTools server also automates quality control chores and seamlessly interoperates with Dolby E, MXF, QuickTime and other broadcast standards. Support for XML and SOAP protocols allows ATS to communicate with a facility's existing asset management systems and workflow managers. See Minnetonka Audio at 2012 NAB Show booth SL7706.