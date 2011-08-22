Gepco® and Delco: Extending a Winning Partnership

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, AUGUST 22, 2011 — Gepco International is pleased to announce that it has extended Delco Wire & Cable’s distribution partnership to include North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

“With the addition of Delco Wire & Cable as our southern distributor of Gepco audio, video and networking cabling solutions, we ensure that our southern broadcast customers receive first-rate service and support,” said Glen Powers, Director of Sales, Gepco® Brand Products.

"We are excited to be broadening our partnership with Gepco," said Roger Caynor, C.E.O. of Delco Wire and Cable Limited. "We look forward to supporting southern broadcast customers with Gepco’s industry-leading broadcast products."

For 37 years, Delco Wire and Cable Limited has been servicing customer's electronic, communications and broadcast cable needs. Over its history, Delco Wire and Cable has emerged as one of the industry leaders in the development and marketing of high-end digital audio and video cables for the broadcast industry. With a knowledgeable, experienced staff and a dedication to customer service and support, Delco Wire and Cable is many broadcasters’ first choice for broadcast cable and connectivity products.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories. Gepco was acquired by General Cable in August 2009.

