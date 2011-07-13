All-Pro Detroit Lion Lomas Brown Invites Sennheiser to Participate in Kids Football Camp on July 22nd and 23rd

DETROIT – July 12, 2011: Audio specialist Sennheiser and seven time All Pro lineman Lomas Brown announced they will be co-sponsoring a free football camp for 150 Detroit children on July 22nd and 23rd. The camp will give 9th through 12th-grade offensive and defensive linemen firsthand interaction with several NFL players, including camp founder and leader Lomas Brown, who has played an active role in supporting charitable causes in the metropolitan Detroit area throughout his professional career.

One of the core elements of the camp will be an on-site broadcast booth, hosted by Sennheiser and Dr. Darrius, a radio personality from Detroit hit radio station WJLB. Each camper will be given the opportunity to participate in the taping of a mock sports broadcast, providing them with real-world experience and a first hand glimpse into the world of professional sports careers off-the-field. Sennheiser will provide each broadcast booth participant with a free pair of headphones and a certificate of completion of this exciting hands-on training.

Following are key details on the event:

Who: Former Detroit Lion Lomas Brown and Sennheiser

What: Football camp

Where: Martin Luther King High School, 3200 E. Lafayette Street, Detroit

When: July 22 & 23 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

“I absolutely love Detroit and when I can give back to help the kids I do that as much as possible," commented Lomas Brown. "Thanks to Meijer, Henry Ford Health Systems, Powerade, Subway and all of our other sponsors we were able to get together and have a great camp for the kids of Detroit. I intend to continue to do this for years to come to keep helping the local athletic programs through my foundation."

Awards and recognition will be given to campers following the final day of competitions. Media interested in attending should contact Sherrie Handrinos of the Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation at SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com or 877-707-4216.