2025 NAB Show: From the Field to the Broadcast Feed

From left: April Carty-Sipp of NAB, Tracy Perlman of the NFL, broadcaster and former NFL player Jason McCourty and Sandy Nunez of NFL Network.

LAS VEGAS—After playing in the NFL for 13 years, Jason McCourty had been through the rigors — including the postgame locker room routine.

“Someone was always asking me the questions,” McCourty said.

The transition to a successful broadcast career, though, was a whole new challenge.

To help make that jump, the NFL’s Broadcast Bootcamp—now in its 16th year—serves players looking to move from the field to behind the mic. The program has evolved into a peer-to-peer environment, where the league’s network partners act as instructors.

McCourty entered the bootcamp in 2021. He received critiques from, among others, legendary former “Sunday Night Football” producer Fred Gaudelli.

Gaudelli would scroll through a tablet, pointing out missteps. Years of experience playing cornerback and safety offered little advantage when it came to breaking down what just happened on the offensive line—in a 10-second window.

“You’re in there getting coached,” McCourty said.

There are only 24 spots available in the bootcamp each year. Tracy Perlman, the NFL’s senior vice president of player operations, said that cap is intentional—it ensures players receive both reps and consistent feedback.

“It takes as much to be successful at broadcasting as it did for these guys to play,” Perlman said.

The bootcamp was rigorous. But in the end, McCourty—who spent seven years with the Tennessee Titans and was a member of the New England Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl championship team — came out of the process with three job offers.

Sandy Nunez, VP of on-air talent management at NFL Network, looks for current and former players to develop. She said McCourty checked many boxes. “Energy, style, personality — they’re all important,” Nunez said.

But commitment might be the top of the list. That includes preparation and being a strong part of a broadcast crew. “Great team member, great talent,” she said.

McCourty went on to host NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” for two years, succeeding Nate Burleson after he left to host “CBS This Morning.” At the same time, McCourty added radio color analyst duties for CBS and Westwood One.

One of the tougher challenges for a player transitioning into broadcasting is offering honest critiques of former teammates still active in the league—including McCourty’s brother Devin. “The fans watching, they want the truth,” McCourty said.

Now, McCourty is an analyst for one of CBS’s weekly NFL broadcast teams. Not everyone will make the same leap. That’s where Perlman sees success stories at the local level.

She pointed to former players like John Abraham, now working with the Atlanta Falcons, and Ray Lucas, a former host on SportsNet New York’s Jets postgame coverage.

Former players also have access to information from the NFL Players Association—including internal briefings—that other analysts might not. “They’re going to bring something to the table not everyone can bring,” Perlman said.

Many still carry status in their hometowns, which Perlman believes opens doors to media opportunities—even in places without obvious NFL ties.

And those opportunities extend across different types of media. McCourty experienced firsthand how the approach differs when broadcasting games on the radio versus on TV. “If someone’s listening to you, they’re probably not watching the game,” he said. That calls for more vivid, descriptive analysis.

On TV, McCourty said, sometimes the best thing you can do is let the action speak for itself.

The combination of radio and TV repetitions—just like practice before the game—has helped him become more comfortable with his broadcasts. The rigor is what’s helping players like McCourty thrive in their second act.

