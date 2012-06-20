Aurora Networks Announces HFC Segmentation Upgrade for Elisa, Finland

Aurora Networks’ technology has been selected by Elisa for major HFC upgrade to increase network capacity

Cologne, Germany – ANGA Booth O9 – June 12, 2012 – Aurora Networks, Inc., the No. 1 optical transport solutions provider for cable operators, announces today that its technology has been selected by Elisa, a leading telecommunications and ICT service company, for HFC segmentation upgrades to increase network capacity to serve their customers.

Aurora Networks, partnering with Scansatel, one of Finland’s and the Baltic region’s leading service providers in the field of broadband, IP technology and video conferencing, has provided Elisa with innovative technologies that have recently been deployed including:

• Full spectrum “O” and “C” band WDM transport that eliminates the need for new fiber deployments for HFC upgrades, while largely expanding network capacity

• Broadcast/Narrowcast transport solution that enables large network expansions in locations located more than 80 km from hub or headend locations

• NC2000 node platform - an innovative Aurora Networks’ node platform, optimized for Europe, supporting both HFC and Fiber Deep network deployments

To learn more about this deployment and to view Aurora Networks’ technology, visit them at stand O9, hall 10.1, at the ANGA Cable Show, 12-14 June in Cologne, Germany.

What Scansatel Says

“When choosing what technologies to use to upgrade systems, it is clear that Aurora Networks’ solutions are both best-in-class and future-proof,” said Tero Jousi, senior advisor, Scansatel. “In addition, together, our design, training and support services are more advanced than any other option available.”

What Aurora Networks Says

“Elisa’s selection of Aurora Networks’ technology continues to demonstrate how we dominate the market globally," said John Dahlquist, vice president, marketing, Aurora Networks. “This deployment is just an example of the wide range of solutions and services that we can offer cable operators to increase access to network capacity, while also reducing OPEX.”

About Aurora Networks

Aurora Networks, the No. 1 optical transport solutions provider for cable operators, is evolving cable by focusing on innovative solutions that build future-proof networks to accommodate the cable subscriber services of today and tomorrow. Aurora Networks is the only pure-play optical transport solution provider that is focused solely on cable operators. Using its proven understanding of cable networks, Aurora Networks delivers unique solutions - such as its Fiber Deep architecture and digital return technology - to address specific issues of the cable industry. A technology leader driven by innovation and industry-firsts, Aurora Networks enables leading cable operators across the globe to compete with a cost-effective, optimized launch pad for next-generation cable services. To learn more about Aurora Networks’ core cable solutions, please call 408-235-7000 or visit www.aurora.com.

