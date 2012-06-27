Lowell Manufacturing Celebrates 65th Anniversary

— Missouri-based, family-owned manufacturer of rack, power and audio products takes a look back, reflecting on their six-and-a-half-decade history —

PACIFIC, MO, June 26, 2012 — Throughout 2012, Lowell Manufacturing Company will be celebrating its 65th anniversary as a U.S. manufacturer of AV and related products. As the company marks its six-and-a-half decades in the industry, those involved are taking the opportunity to look back, reflecting on how Lowell’s founding principles resonate today more than ever, and how those ideals and business practices will guide the company into the next generation.

The company was founded in 1947 by Ben Lowell along with his wife Dorothy, the parents of current company President/CEO John Lowell and his siblings, including Residential Sales Manager Tom Lowell, and Operations Manager Wilhelm Lowell. John reflects on his early years: “As a child, I vividly remember company picnics at the plant with my six brothers and sisters and all the Lowell employees. My father always tried to create a family atmosphere around the company, as we continue to do today. As we have grown in the industry over the last 65 years, we have never lost track of what it means to be a family-owned and -operated company. There are the principles under which my parents started the business, and they have served us well. Close personal relationships with business partners and a company atmosphere that remains focused yet friendly – the value of these things cannot be overstated.”

Today, the Lowell headquarters is located in Pacific, Missouri, about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis. Their core team of employees continues to serve the company with dedication and enthusiasm, and many of the team have been with Lowell for 20+ years. Engineering, metal fabrication, welding, paint and assembly are all located at the Pacific facility. Because the company’s products fall into three major categories (rack, power and audio), its engineering department includes mechanical, audio and electrical engineers.

John Lowell continues, “Our philosophy is – and has always been – to listen to what customers want, to do the job right by designing value-driven products of exceptional quality, and to build them in America, outsourcing as little as possible. Our goal is to provide real value by designing products that install quickly, minimize installation time and contribute to the project’s bottom line.”

John Lowell reflects, “When you provide service that goes the extra step, offering things like custom design and engineering from the ground up, consultants and integrators respond to it in a very positive way. Also, the fact that we use as close to 100 percent American materials as possible in manufacturing, and comply with and support initiatives such as ARRA (American Recovery and Reinvestment Act), BAA (Buy American Act) and TAA (Trade Agreements Act) is something we are very proud of. Very few companies can make those claims. Looking ahead, we are going to continue what we’ve been doing for 65 years – to design and build products that save time and labor in the field and provide real value to customers. And to keep building them in the U.S.A. to support the American worker.”

