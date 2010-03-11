SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 HD DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE DELIVERED TO FOX NE&O

C10 Used for Fox Sports International Broadcasts

LOS ANGELES, CA – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a new 32-channel C10 HD Digital Broadcast Console with two Alpha-Link Live and two 8-channel Alpha-Link RMP (Remote Mic Pre) units to Fox NE&O. The console addresses the multi-format audio needs of the Fox Sports International (FSI) channel. The C10 HD offers the flexibility to take multi-lingual audio stems from international games and configure the feeds for FSI delivery to local audiences. The console is also used to add English and Spanish commentary tracks to each game and for the live studio show “Fox Football Fone-In” on Fox Soccer Channel (FSC). This show uses in-studio talent and guests to field questions from the internet and phone calls. The C10 HD is helping to facilitate the station’s move into full HD production.