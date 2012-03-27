Bridge Technologies microAnalytics(TM) OTT Monitoring System Wins SCTE Award

OSLO, Norway -- March 27, 2012 -- The SCTE (Society for Broadband Professionals) has confirmed that Bridge Technologies' new microC(TM) is the joint winner of the Best CPE Solution category in its 2012 Awards for Technological Innovation. The winners were announced at the SCTE's annual Gala Dinner on Saturday, March 17 at Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire.

microC is the software component of Bridge Technologies' new microAnalytics(TM) system for OTT monitoring that encompasses microVB(TM) miniaturized hardware probes, central server/controllers, and the microC embedded software clients for monitoring individual viewing devices including smartphones, tablets, residential gateways, STBs, or connected TVs.

The microC architecture allows operators to easily integrate the software library with their own delivery infrastructure and to quickly add support for new viewing devices as they are developed.

"The recognition of microC and the microAnalytics system by the SCTE so soon after its launch is a very welcome endorsement from a key arbiter of excellence in the broadband and telecommuniations industry," said Simen Frostad, chairman of Bridge Technologies.

Bridge Technologies was the recipient of the 2011 SCTE award for Best Broadband Network Transmission Solution, for its VB12-RF portable broadcast-IP monitoring and measurement appliance.

More information about this and other Bridge Technologies products is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

# # #

About Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bridge/SCTEWinner.zip

ENDS