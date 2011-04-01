Quicklink Fast Enhanced Version for Mac and Windows

UDP, Parallel FTP and HTTP sending options result in high efficiency and robustness from the field.

From customer feedback, the new enhanced version of Quicklink Store & Forward LNG is proving to be a valuable addition to the Quicklink portfolio. Quicklink Enhanced option uses the File Catalyst engine which is seamlessly integrated into the LNG client interface and the receiving playout server.

Quicklink brings you the Fast Enhanced Version with more sending options. An enhanced version of the Store & Forward is available as a purchase license option at the server. The enhanced Store & Forward version provides acceleration, security, reliability and automation. With the enhanced transfer enabled, additional choices of UDP transfer, HTTP transfer or Parallel FTP (up to 7 processes) are activated as options all from within the Store & Forward LNG. It is possible to transfer files at full line speed even with high latency and packet loss, common problems with many networks. With these additional enhanced methods it is possible to achieve speeds up to 100x faster (or more) than FTP, whilst ensuring the delivery of large files with robust retry, resume and verification facilities.

