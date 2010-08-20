AZZURROCAM PRODUCTION SYSTEM ADDS FUNCTIONALITY TO TARGET NEWS BUREAUS

NEW FEATURES EXPAND FORMATS, INCREASE CAMERA CHOICES, AND PROMOTE PORTABILITY

Northvale, NJ August 18, 2010 -- Azzurro Systems Integration (ASI) has added functionality to its AzzurroCam fully integrated, compact production system, to broaden its appeal to News Bureaus.

Designed to offer a reasonably priced, all-in-one, high-quality HD video transmission solution, AzzurroCam now supports HD, SD and anamorphic SD formats, can control box camera and robotics for higher-end studios or production facilities, and is available in a flypack configuration for portability. AzzurroCam is also ideal for sports arenas, insert studios, corporate AV departments, or any facility requiring a robotically controlled single or multiple pan/tilt and zoom camera application.

The new functionality adds to AzzurroCam’s easy-to-use yet feature-laden menu that includes a proprietary touch screen interface so non-technical users can control multiple cameras and set-up functions, DMX lighting, audio mixer with two microphone inputs, and IFB audio levels. Operation can be accomplished locally or remotely via a PC-based control system that permits remote control of all functions, with presets, using intuitive on-screen buttons, or a joystick and control panel. The system seamlessly interfaces to IP,ASI or HD/SDI transmissions. A low-resolution video stream of the camera output is visible on the touch screen allowing a remote operator to frame shots. AzzurroCam is easily customizable for multi-camera applications, or for single control of several locations. It comes equipped with a Sony robotic controlled HD/SD camera with pan/tilt, zoom, focus, aperture and camera painting.

About Azzurro Systems Integration

Azzurro Systems Integration (ASI) is a full service systems design and integration company. ASI addresses the technical needs of the television industry offering comprehensive solutions, including consulting, engineering, design, documentation, project management, equipment procurement, custom fabrication, system integration, project commissioning, training, and after-installation support.

For more information, visit www.azzurrohd.com.

