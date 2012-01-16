Waves Audio Announces Partnership with Nuvoton

— Waves Audio tools will be available on Nuvoton hardware —

The Consumer Electronics Division of Waves, the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies and recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® award, announces an ongoing partnership with Nuvoton Technology, a premier developer of consumer electronics and computer ICs. This partnership will enable customers to get acclaimed Waves audio enhancement algorithms on silicon, for a variety of applications including TVs, soundbars, speaker systems, and much more, all at competitive prices with full support worldwide.

Both companies are leaders in their respective market sectors, and each brings its own expertise to the partnership. Waves contributes its superior audio processing IP and the leading DSP R&D team for this industry. Nuvoton provides silicon IC design expertise, high volume production experience and their worldwide sales and support channel, which is second to none.

Nuvoton is now offering the NPCA110x family of five new devices optimized for sound enhancement applications based on Waves IP. The collaboration between Waves and Nuvoton provides the acclaimed Waves algorithms in a competitive priced silicon chip. Nuvoton offers a full design kit that enables a very fast integration of NPCA110x divided into a target system. In direct response to this new partnership, Nuvoton has reinforced its worldwide support team to include audio engineers with extensive mixing and mastering studio experience who will work closely with NPCA110x customers to reach studio quality sound.

“We partnered with Nuvoton because they are great at what they do,” stated Tomer Elbaz, Waves Consumer Division GM. “They are a semiconductor giant – they make hundreds of millions of chips each year and provide chips to some of the biggest names in the consumer electronics and computer industry. They are experts at their craft, and we are glad to be able to offer Waves tools on Nuvoton silicon.”

“The partnership of Waves’ Technical GRAMMY Award-winning technologies and Nuvoton’s Consumer & Computing ICs leadership has brought about an exciting collaboration that will yield high-quality professional audio into the high volume affordable consumer sector. The high-quality professional sound is becoming available in everyone’s living room and portable devices, thanks to this relationship,” said Uri Trichter, senior director of business development in Nuvoton Israel.

For more information, please visit www.maxx.com.