Emotion Systems eFF delivers loudness correction for file-based media

At the 2012 NAB Show, digital workflow experts Emotion Systems will feature "eFF" (Emotion File Finish), a software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media.

Already deployed at London facilities such as The Mill and Smoke & Mirrors, eFF automatically resolves audio loudness errors in file-based media to ensure compliance with the latest international standards. To ensure that users make the right decisions, eFF analyzes file-based media by using accurate modeling of VU and PPM meters and loudness detection parameters (ATSC A/85, EBU R128 and ITU-R BS.1770).

Applications for eFF include MCRs as well as nonlinear video editing and on-line finishing suites.

See Emotion Systems at 2012 NAB Show booth N3719-3.