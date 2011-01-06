Boinx Software Announces FotoMagico Home for the Mac App Store

Puchheim, Germany – January 6, 2011 – Boinx Software today announced the availability of FotoMagico Home, the company’s popular slideshow generator, at the Mac App Store. FotoMagico Home, which allows digital photo camera owners worldwide to tell compelling stories with their photos and movies, is available now for $28.99 US localized in English, German and French.

“We are thrilled to have FotoMagico Home be a featured app on the official launch day of the Mac App Store,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “FotoMagico Home provides digital photography enthusiasts with an easy and affordable way to create professional quality slideshows of their images. It gives life to old family photos and creates memories that will last a lifetime. The great purchase and download experience on the Mac App Store is fully in line with our philosophy and is something we aspired to provide to our customers for a long time. We are very proud to be a part of this.”

With FotoMagico Home, easily compose a moving slideshow from favorite photos and movies, add spice with clever titles and finish with just the right music to tell grandma's life story in a way that keeps the family at the edge of their seats, wanting more. FotoMagico Home seamlessly integrates with your iPhoto Library and other media management applications. Photos and movies automatically appear in FotoMagico Home and are easily dragged into a storyboard where you can animate them using the Ken Burns pan and zoom effect. You can also rotate photos, add high quality transitions and titles as well as music from your iTunes library. FotoMagico Home provides total control over the sequence, timing and other aspects of the slideshow to create your digital masterpiece. Once you are done, FotoMagico Home supports exporting your work to iPod, iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, YouTube, and DVD.

FotoMagico Home is available today through the Mac App Store for $28.99 USD.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. PhotoBox, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

