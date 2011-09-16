Jünger Audio and Merging Technologies Merge Technologies

Jünger Audio and Merging Technologies announced that they have signed a technology partnership that will see Jünger Audio’s groundbreaking LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness control solution incorporated into Merging’s new MXFix™ batch-processing wrap tool. The combination of industry proven MXF metadata conformity wrapping, Final Check loudness analysis, Surcode Dolby E® decoding and encoding plug-ins and LEVEL MAGIC™ provides a powerful all-in-one media compliance batch processing wrap tool.

Jünger Audio has achieved notable success with a range of hardware units offering LEVEL MAGIC™ as one of the processes. These incorporate ATSC, ITU and EBU R128 recommendations on Loudness and have already been adopted by broadcasters such as Discovery Channel, MediaCorp, Canal +, Astro and RTL. The addition of LEVEL MAGIC™ to MXFix is the first time it has been offered as part of a suite of software options. MXFix with LEVEL MAGIC™ was unveiled for the first time at the IBC.

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Merging Technologies because this “one-stop” process is popular with some broadcasters and it is important to have LEVEL MAGIC™ as part of the process, integrated into the network and working faster than real-time. Our 20-plus years of expertise in dynamic processing and Merging’s similar experience in software and server development, is an ideal combination.”

“When we were looking to add control as the next step after our Final Check Loudness analyser, Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ was really the obvious choice.” comments Claude Cellier, Merging’s CEO. “We are delighted by the cooperation we have received from Peter and the team and we are sure it will be a winning combination.”

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.

About Merging Technologies

Switzerland’s Merging Technologies is the manufacturer of hardware and software systems for audio and video production professionals, including the high-resolution multichannel Pyramix digital audio workstation, VCube non-linear HD video playback system and Ovation Media Server & Sequencer play out system. Merging’s products are used where reliability and the highest possible quality are of paramount concern. Their clients include some of the finest recording studios, broadcast facilities, post-production houses and film dubbing suites in the world.