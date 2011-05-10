Home Improvements of the Software Kind from Boinx

Update your digital media desktop with Boinx’s special home gear; FotoMagico Home, BoinxTV Home and iStopMotion Home available for a limited time at just $9.99

Puchheim, Germany – May 10, 2011 – Boinx Software is ready for Spring with a special Home Improvement Promotion – all Home products, including FotoMagico Home, BoinxTV Home and iStopMotion Home, available now through May 15 for just US $9.99 at the Mac® App Store℠. Boinx Software’s Home products are specially tailored to help the at-home user create professional-looking creative projects. From building a stunning slideshow, to an eye-catching YouTube® video, or a superb stop-motion animation, at-home software enthusiasts now have more creative possibilities than ever. “Our Home line of products was simply and expertly designed with the at-home user in mind,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Home users have the ability to create professional-quality work in just a few easy steps, and, most importantly, have a blast doing it. We are thrilled to be able to offer our Home products at such a low price for this one-week, and give home users all over the world the chance to be their very own video editor, broadcaster, or even animation artist!”

Boinx Software’s Home Improvement Promotion is making it easier and cheaper than ever to turn heads at a family reunion with a fantastic FotoMagico Home slideshow, turn your living room into your very own YouTube video production studio with BoinxTV Home, or even animate an award-winning movie with the whole family with iStopMotion Home. Available now thru Sunday, May 15, 2011, users can purchase FotoMagico Home, BoinxTV Home and iStopMotion Home at the Mac App Store (http://www.apple.com/mac/app-store/) for just US $9.99.

About FotoMagico Home

With FotoMagico Home, easily compose a moving slideshow from favorite photos and movies, add spice with clever titles and finish with just the right music to tell grandma's life story in a way that keeps the family at the edge of their seats, wanting more. FotoMagico Home seamlessly integrates with your iPhoto® Library and other media management applications. Photos and movies automatically appear in FotoMagico Home and are easily dragged into a storyboard where you can animate them using the Ken Burns pan and zoom effect. You can also rotate photos, add high quality transitions and titles as well as music from your iTunes library. FotoMagico Home provides total control over the sequence, timing and other aspects of the slideshow to create your digital masterpiece. Once you are done, FotoMagico Home supports exporting your work to iPod®, iPhone®, Apple TV®, iPad®, YouTube, and DVD.

About BoinxTV Home

BoinxTV Home spices up videos with its use of creative tools such as lower thirds, to adding text and titles, tickers, green screen backgrounds, and more on video captured live by a camera, such as the one built right into your Mac, at a resolution of up to 960x540. A revolutionary new concept for the creation of YouTube videos, BoinxTV Home allows users to edit their videos in real-time, while recording. This eliminates the tedious post-production process usually required to add effects to a video. BoinxTV Home allows the simultaneous use of up to 15 layers for the quick and easy rendering of your video. Once rendering is complete, users can upload their videos directly to their YouTube accounts.

About iStopMotion Home

iStopMotion Home allows you to create your own movie using traditional stop motion animation (also sometimes called claymation). Without the need for a script, talented actors, a crew or a huge stage, making movies with iStopMotion is fun for everyone. All you need are some props, your imagination, a camera, and your Mac to create amazing animations. iStopMotion is so easy to use that even children can enjoy animating, but the animation tools are also so powerful that ad agencies and music video producers use it as well. Tools such as onion skinning and blinking help you to quickly animate with precision and allow you to easily spot when you accidentally moved the camera or forgot to move a piece of scenery. With the immediate access to the frames, such mistakes are easily corrected. Using a green screen set, you can easily transport your characters into fictitious scenes. A tilt shift filter allows you to make a time-lapse movie where real life people look like miniature toys and rounds out the creative arsenal of iStopMotion. With the ability to play back your animation almost instantly, animating with iStopMotion gives immediate gratification.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

