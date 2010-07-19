RTW Appoints New Dealer For Southeast Asia

Gencom Technology to Support Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Other Regions

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 19 JULY, 2010 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gencom Technology as its new dealer for the Southeast Asia region. Gencom, a premier provider of global media technology solutions and systems integration services, will support the RTW product lines in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, further bolstering the company's already strong presence in the area with important new customer contacts.

Gencom will introduce the entire RTW inventory to its extensive, long-established customer base, which includes much of Southeast Asia's most prominent broadcasters and telecommunications providers. The company will also help facilitate new RTW customers. Impressed by RTW's precise, flexible and comprehensive line of audio metering, monitoring and control solutions, Gencom believes RTW systems will dovetail perfectly with many of its customers' needs.

"Gencom has built an excellent reputation for customer service, assisting the customer with assessing their needs and finding the solution that fulfills these requirements, whether it's a production camera or a complete TV station," says Bryce Adams, Regional Manager, Asia, Gencom Technology. "RTW, with its 40-plus years of experience in the design and development of audio technology, has a very similar commitment to professionalism that gives both companies true synergy. We look forward to an excellent ongoing relationship."

Gencom Technology provides end-to-end technology solutions for the broadcast, multimedia and telecommunications industries, investing in the finest technology and training staff members to thoroughly understand HDTV transmission, media asset management and IPTV, among other cutting-edge technologies. Over the course of 40 years, it has built a solid reputation for the most talented and experienced design and support services worldwide. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Gencom has offices in Australia, Singapore, South Africa and New Zealand.

"It is an honor to be able to work with such a prestigious, experienced company as Gencom Technology," says RTW Managing Director Andreas Tweitmann. "Its reputation for excellence is well known, and we feel confident that its dedicated staff members, with their superior knowledge of broadcast technology, will help RTW add more customers in Southeast Asia. We look forward to a long and mutually fruitful relationship with them.