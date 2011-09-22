New Final Cut Pro X Training: Manhattan Edit Workshop's Online Tutorial Helps Video Editors and Filmmakers Learn to Love the Newly Revamped NLE

‘Classroom in a Cup: Final Cut Pro X’ infuses humor with logic, helping editors of all skill levels master the new Final Cut Pro X editing application



New York, New York – September 22, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, today released its online training series ‘Classroom in a Cup: Final Cut Pro X’ featuring Mewshop founder and filmmaker, Josh Apter; and Apple® Certified Trainer, Ari Feldman. Offering a no holds barred approach, Apter and Feldman teach the ins-and-outs of Final Cut Pro® X (FCP X) with candid commentary about the radical changes and immense potential offered by one of the industry’s most beloved editing applications. "Its not the perfectly rehearsed robotic training people have been used to, this is a very educated, guided tour of this new application with two of your buddies. Apter and Feldman’s commentary and chemistry made the time fly – kudos for producing something so different," says Final Cut Pro Master and Technology Visionary, Evan Schechtman.

Apter and Feldman take viewers on an informative journey, re-editing a DSLR short film originally cut in Final Cut Pro 7. Not your grandma’s average training video, the dynamic pair teaches students how to clear the FCP X hurdles and learn to love its innovative new features. “The new ‘Classroom in a Cup’ series from Mewshop is definitely a different way to learn. You will laugh, shake your a head a few times – and along the way – pick up killer editing tips and techniques for any FCP X project. It’s a new and unique approach to training that hasn’t been done before… and these guys knock it out of the park,” comments Jem Schofield, Producer/Educator, theC47.com.

Mewshop ‘Classroom in a Cup’ Delivery and Pricing

For online delivery of the tutorial, which consists of five plus hours of training divided into 22 chapters, Manhattan Edit Workshop has partnered with well-known industry online training provider, Class on Demand. Students can stream the new ‘Classroom in a Cup: Final Cut Pro X’ tutorial from the Class on Demand learning platform for $39.95. ‘Classroom in a Cup’ Virtual Office Hours for answering any questions that may pop up are included with each subscription purchase.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 by NYC based filmmaker, Josh Apter, with the goal of providing cutting-edge training and instruction in the art of editing. With expert editing instruction and unique artistic guidance on Apple, Adobe®, Autodesk® and Avid® platforms, Mewshop quickly grew into NYC’s top training destination for editors, cinematographers and filmmakers of all types. In 2011, Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 and Autodesk® training to its already impressive curriculum, rounding out its extensive list of offerings to include training in everything from concept to creation. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan