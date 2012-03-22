HARMAN’s AKG Debuts Perception 170 Stereo Set At ProLight & Sound 2012

FRANKFURT, Germany – HARMAN’s AKG is proudly launching the new Perception 170 condenser microphone set at ProLight & Sound. Consisting of two factory-matched, small diaphragm condenser mics, with cardioid polar patterns, the P170 Stereo Set extends both the successful Perception Series and studio sets by the Vienna-based microphone manufacturer.

Designed for the home recording and live club market, each pair is selected from a large quantity of individual mics to create a matched pair that enables stunning and convincing studio recordings.

“AKG has helped artists achieve great musical success with studio sets, from our C414 and C214, to the C451. The P170 Stereo Set will bring convincing sound when used in the home, studio or in a small club at an affordable price,” stated Thomas Stubics, product marketing manager, recording and broadcast, AKG. “With the P170 Stereo Set, musicians and sound engineers will be able to record a true, convincing stereo sound, backed by the quality and reliability of AKG.”

At a price of €199, the P170 Stereo Set offers the highest SPL capability and the only set with an attenuation pad, which enables recoding for loud instruments as drums or brass, and underscores the proven AKG reputation for quality and workmanship around the globe.

