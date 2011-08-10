Harmonic Provides Dubai Media Incorporated With Central Storage Solution for New Transmission Archive

Scalable in Capacity and Bandwidth, Omneon MediaGrid(TM) Storage Provides Performance to Meet DMI's Current and Future Tapeless Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 9, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), the official public broadcaster for Dubai and a major satellite TV broadcaster in the Middle East, is installing an Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system to serve as central storage for the company's first phase archive project. The Omneon MediaGrid system, supplied by local dealer and integrator Tevido LLC, will not only provide fast, convenient access to media, but also allow DMI to take a significant step toward implementing fully file-based workflows.

"We needed a reliable nearline storage system capable of providing sustainable bandwidth that will best support our present and future media flow," said Hassan Chahine, corporate technology and engineering advisor at DMI. "This was an important decision for us, and we thoroughly considered several possible solutions before deciding to invest in the Omneon MediaGrid system. We're confident that it will bring greater efficiency to our broadcast workflows, in turn making it easier for us to expand our operations and achieve an even wider viewer base."

DMI broadcasts three general Arabic and foreign entertainment channels and three sports channels. Within the company's broadcast operations, all content to be transmitted on air will be ingested and stored on the Omneon MediaGrid before being moved to the transmission servers and stored in the archive library. The central storage system will provide DMI staff with fast access to archive content -- whenever and wherever it's needed -- for rebroadcast or repurposing.

"The Omneon MediaGrid storage system is a resilient solution that can scale easily to meet media organizations' changing bandwidth needs, even as they build out new tapeless workflows that require immediate access to stored content," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "Thus, as DMI continues its shift toward tapeless workflows, the company will be able to depend on the continued high performance of its storage solution."

