Sonnet Technologies IBC2010 Show Preview

IBC2010 Show Preview

Sonnet Technologies

Stand 7.G03

Sonnet Technologies at IBC2010:

At IBC2010, Sonnet Technologies will showcase several exciting products that cater to the storage needs of professional users in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Located in stand 7.G03, Sonnet's offerings will include the Fusion(TM) RX1600Fibre shared storage system, which is ideally suited for small workgroups and offers increased performance and flexibility when compared to general-purpose shared storage systems, and the Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer for multicamera workflow support.

New Sonnet Products at IBC2010:

Qio(TM) Professional Universal Media Reader/Writer

Designed for in-studio or on-location applications, Sonnet's Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer is a convenient, cost-effective alternative to stand-alone card readers. It features dual P2, SxS, and CompactFlash(R) slots and can transfer data from two cards concurrently, allowing users to offload files more quickly and efficiently. An included adapter handles SDHC cards. Qio moves files between any cards, attached drives, or host computer with aggregate bandwidth up to 200 MB/sec. For quick migration of data, Qio integrates a four-port eSATA controller based on Sonnet's Tempo(TM) SATA E4P card, enabling users to connect two Sonnet Fusion(TM) F2 portable storage systems, or up to four eSATA drive enclosures for access to as many as 20 SATA drives.

Qio connects to a computer through an included interface adapter (ExpressCard(R)/34 for notebooks, PCIe for desktops). The adapter extends the computer's PCIe bus outside the box, effectively adding expansion slots to the desktop. The reader/writer's SxS slots also accept ExpressCard/34 adapter cards, including Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, USB, FireWire(R), and more, while the P2 slots accept CardBus adapters. Qio effectively sextuples the number of expansion card slots available to notebook users, while desktop users may swap adapter cards without opening their computer case.

Fusion(TM) RX1600Fibre Shared Fibre Channel Storage System

Available in 16TB or 32TB configurations, the Fusion(TM) RX1600Fibre can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added Fibre switch. Employing a four-port 8Gb Fibre Channel interface, the Fusion RX1600Fibre offers speed and flexibility delivering aggregate bandwidth up to 1,000 MB/sec read, and up to 100 percent more streams to multiple simultaneous users than general-purpose shared storage systems. Integrated SAS expanders enable RX1600 Expansion enclosures to be connected, while RAID 5 and RAID 6 formatting support, SCSI Enclosure Services (SES) 2.0 compliance, and enhanced S.M.A.R.T. data reporting offer increased reliability.

Fusion(TM) RX1600RAID SATA Storage System

The Fusion(TM) RX1600RAID provides data throughput speeds suitable for work with uncompressed HD video up to 2K resolution. Designed to provide high reliability in demanding editing and content creation environments, the unit features 16 1TB or 2TB RAID enterprise-class hard drive modules that, when formatted as a RAID 5 set, enable data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/sec read and 750 MB/sec write. The Fusion RX1600RAID also offers support for RAID 6 configurations, providing the greater protection and redundancy required for large RAID volumes. Built-in SAS expanders enable additional 16-drive enclosures to be hosted through a single Sonnet RAID controller, while SCSI Enclosure Services (SES) 2.0 compliance and enhanced S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology) data reporting increase reliability.

Fusion(TM) DX800RAID SATA Storage System

Available in configurations from 4TB to 16TB, the Fusion(TM) DX800RAID provides video editors with the speed required for working with uncompressed 10-bit 1080 HD video streams. With its eight drives formatted as a RAID 5 group, the Fusion DX800RAID yields impressive read and write file transfer speeds of up to 815 MB/sec and 715 MB/sec, respectively. The unit's included PCIe RAID controller card also supports RAID 6 configurations, providing greater protection and redundancy for large RAID volumes. A built-in SAS expander enables up to 16 DX800RAID enclosures to be hosted through a single Sonnet RAID controller, while SCSI Enclosure Services (SES) 2.0 compliance and enhanced S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology) data reporting increase system reliability.

Fusion(TM) D400QR5 and R400QR5 SATA Storage Systems With Quad Interface

The Fusion(TM) D400QR5 desktop and R400QR5 rackmount four-drive storage systems feature an internal RAID controller that supports RAID 5 formatting for high performance with data protection, and RAID 0 for maximum capacity. Available in 2, 4, 6, or 8TB configurations, the D400QR5 delivers data transfers up to 225 MB/sec read and 175 MB/sec write with its drives configured as a RAID 5 set. The units offer a choice of four interfaces for extra flexibility -- eSATA for maximum throughput, FireWire(R) 800 for medium speed, and FireWire 400 and USB 2.0 for convenience -- and require only a single cable connection between the storage system and computer, simplifying setup and cutting cable clutter.

Company Background:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from four-drive units with quad interfaces, to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders, to 16-drive Fibre Channel shared storage systems. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

