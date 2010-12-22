Sennheiser UK adds support to 2010 MTV EMAs

Old Lyme, CT – December 21, 2010: Hosted by ‘Desperate Housewife’, movie star, philanthropist and style icon Eva Longoria, the 2010 MTV EMAs was broadcast live from Madrid’s Caja Magica and Plaza de la Independcia in the historic Puerta de Alcalá on 7th November. For the eighth year running, audio manufacturer Sennheiser supported the star-studded occasion, which featured live performances from some of today’s most popular artists, with a wide range of equipment as well as its invaluable brand of technical support.

Sennheiser UK’s team of Mark Saunders, Andy Lillywhite and new addition Tim Sherratt once again worked closely with audio provider Britannia Row and the event’s sound designer Derrick Zieba to ensure the smooth execution of this technically challenging production. Magnetron, Sennheiser’s presence in Spain, also provided valuable local support.

Equipment supplied included a significant number of SKM 5200 Mk I and II microphones, with extra ‘bling’ by Crystalroc for Eva Longoria’s handset, plus ew 300 in ear monitors for every performer.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the most complex shows on our calendar; it’s about getting it right for several international bands and artists performing to a large arena audience and a massive TV audience live to air. And in most cases all within the space of one song per artist!” says Britannia Row managing director Bryan Grant.

“Mark Saunders and his team have been working with us for a number of years now, fitting seamlessly into our crew and lending their expertise to help keep the event running smoothly, especially with the large amount of radio kit being used.

“The quality of the Sennheiser equipment is a given; we don’t have to sell it to the performers, they’re already comfortable with it.”

In fact, many of the performing artists are regular Sennheiser users, including Shakira (SKM 5200 with Neumann KK 105 capsule), Dizzee Rascal (SKM 935 in custom gold with 935 head), Rihanna (SKM 2000 with 965 capsule), Katy Perry (SKM 5200 with MD 5235 capsule, custom crystalled), Linkin Park (SKM 2000 with 865 head), Miley Cyrus (SKM 5200 with 5235 capsule), Hayley Williams (SKM 2000 with 935 capsule) and Kings of Leon (e 935 wired microphone) who also used their own recently purchased 2000 Series in ear monitor system.

“It is hard to exaggerate just how valuable the support we receive from Sennheiser is,” says Derrick Zieba. “They are an integral part of this show for me and for many others that I work on. The 2010 MTV EMAs – and the performers - rely on the fact that radio packs and in ear systems work perfectly. Mark and his team work extremely hard to make that happen and that is one of the reasons why I and so many major artists would want to, and do, use the Sennheiser product.”

