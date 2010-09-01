Avid Customers Take Home Top Honors at Emmy Awards

24, Intervention, LOST, Mad Men, Modern Family and The Pacific among Avid customers who received prestigious awards this year

Burlington, MA—August 31, 2010 – Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that the majority of Emmy® Award winners across 30 categories at the 2010 Creative and Primetime Emmy Awards once again chose to use one or more Avid audio or video solutions to create this year’s top television programming. Avid customers took home statuettes in categories including: Outstanding Picture Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series. In total, more than 90 nominees used Avid systems like Media Composer®, Pro Tools® and Sibelius® on productions including: 30 Rock, The Colbert Report, Dancing with the Stars, Glee, LOST, Mad Men, Modern Family, Nurse Jackie, The Pacific, True Blood and Whale Wars, among others.

The LOST picture editorial team took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series. “Editing LOST without Media Composer would have been impossible, especially the series finale, which was two and a half hours long and edited in eight days from the last day of production,” said Chris Nelson, Emmy-winning Editor on LOST and Mad Men. "There is no other editing system on the planet that would allow four editors and four assistants to work together, from multiple shooting units, managing three to five hours of dailies per day, with more than 400 visual effects. Through the entire process we cut and re-cut, seamlessly passing sequences back and forth between the editing team."

The Pacific was one of the Emmy’s big winners with a total of 24 nominations from the Academy, and eight wins in categories including Outstanding Sound Editing (for a miniseries) and Outstanding Sound Mixing (for a miniseries). The award-winning editorial team used Avid Pro Tools and Media Composer to create the HBO hit show.

Other 2010 Emmy Award winning programs in categories like Outstanding Reality Show Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Special and Outstanding Music and Lyrics that were created using Avid solutions include: 24, 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert, Dexter, Disney Prep & Landing, Entourage, Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution and Monk, among many others.

“Our customers continue to raise the bar of creative excellence with original, engaging and highly-acclaimed television programming,” said Gary Greenfield, Chairman and CEO, Avid. “It is a privilege to work with these individuals and productions and an honor to continually have Avid’s audio and video solutions involved in the creative storytelling process.”

