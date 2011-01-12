Neutrik® USA Appoints Specialists to Lead Specific Market Segments

Expert Personnel Assigned to Oversee Systems, Distributor, Global OEM and Customer Segments

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 12, 2011 – Neutrik® USA, the leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors, is proud to announce the appointment of several key personnel to lead its newly established company segments, including the Systems, Distributor and Global OEM aspects of the business as well as a newly formed key accounts manager position in order to better cater to Neutrik’s large customer base. Several of these specialists will be available to discuss the new market segments in further detail during Winter NAMM 2011 at Booth 6320, Hall A.

These new segments were created in order to better serve those customers and sales representatives with specific questions on Neutrik’s various lines of system products, as well as to better streamline the availability of products both nationally and globally. This restructuring enables Neutrik’s most advanced employees to address specific questions within their areas of expertise and will also set the stage for a new national training platform, which will be put into place this year.

“We are really excited to announce these new positions in conjunction with the opening of our new U.S. headquarters,” says Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “As we continue to grow at Neutrik USA, we will monitor our operations to further streamline our initiatives and better utilize the exceptional talent and skill of our staff.”

Fred Morgenstern has been recently hired to serve as the Systems Manager, where he is dedicated to advancing Neutrik’s opticalCON line of ruggedized fiber optic products in the marketplace. Neutrik's customers, prospects, distributors and sales representatives now have a dedicated specialist to answer all questions regarding Neutrik opticalCON and general fiber optic implementations. Morgenstern also provides general AV fiber optic instruction as an official InfoComm CTS program renewal unit provider.

Neutrik has promoted Thomas Chudyk to National Sales Manager where he oversees the Distributor market in further developing Neutrik’s distribution and domestic OEM strategies. In addition, he is developing sales training throughout the U.S. and managing Neutrik sales reps. In his previous role as Distribution Manager, Chudyk’s focal point was Neutrik’s Manufacturers Representatives. With a broadened responsibility in covering the domestic OEM customers as well as Distribution, he is working even more closely with this group to ensure Neutrik is a first consideration among customers.

Chris Neethling has also been promoted to Global Accounts and Business Manager, where he is overseeing the Global OEM segment, and is responsible for managing accounting systems, risk assessment and international financial transactions. Neethling is also focusing on supporting those OEM’s in the U.S. using International Contract Manufacturers, by providing global quoting and logistical support. He will maintain Neutrik’s commitment to customer service to these international customers as in his previous role of OEM Manager. In addition to these duties, Chris is managing the operative systems of the new Charlotte, N.C. headquarters, including those contractors supporting the new office space and ensuring adherence to the company’s established Management Process, as defined through its recent ISO certification.

Finally, to further support all of these new segments, Neutrik USA has promoted Gina Rider to key account manager and customer service manager. Rider is responsible for managing Neutrik’s key accounts, which include many of the large cable assemblers in the industry. Customers can expect the same level of expert service that has been received during the two decades that Rider has been employed by Neutrik. Rider will also maintain her role as customer service manager and supply chain manager.

About Neutrik USA

Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems and accessories for a range of customers, from rock bands to lighting design, industrial equipment to broadcast studios. Neutrik USA, with a new location in Charlotte, North Carolina, will continue its history of more than 22 years of providing the highest quality professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors to the industry. This larger and improved facility will enable Neutrik USA to further focus on its commitment to customer service and developing innovative solutions. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at www.neutrik.com; www.experience-neutrik.com and become a part of its social networking family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.