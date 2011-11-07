Successful Interoperability Test of Hewlett-Packard Hardware and BOSS Platform®

Dietzenbach, Germany – November 7th, 2011 – A three-month lab test has recently been completed successfully in Dimetis test environment.

Dimetis´ Operation Support System (OSS) BOSS Link Manager® in combination with Oracle 11.2g database and Java 1.6 application server was successfully tested on carrier-grade hardware platform, in this case an HP Integrity RX 2800 i2 and operating system HP-UX 11.3. The database was populated with data of an existing customer to simulate a real application environment.

The main focus was on redundancy, high available solutions and WAN acceleration.

All relevant functions of BOSS Link Manager®, such as graphical user interfaces (GUI´s) and backend processes were tuned under real conditions. With a minimum of adaptation effort the OSS was integrated and demonstrated to a selected number of interested customers.

In the next step Dimetis and HP are going to test the system in a regression and stress test environment.

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side. With 2 million IPTV subscribers, our pioneer solution in streaming/IPTV is the global leading deployment.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies. With 10000 managed services per day, Dimetis flagship solutions innovate the market in content moving space.

“Everything we have developed in the last 25 years in network management comes down to a simple touch. Our software is beautifully designed, easy to use and scalable,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

