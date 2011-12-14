Prism Sound Launches SADiE 6 Dongles and New Software Version

Prism Sound is delighted to announce the release of the latest version of its SADiE 6 software. In addition to various enhancements, SADiE users can now use their SADiE 6 editing software on any computer, anywhere in the world, thanks to the dongle-based security that gives users the ultimate in flexibility. SADiE 6.0.2 supports dongle operations, and the dongles themselves are now shipping.

Full details of the enhancements and the benefits they brig are available on the SADiE website – www.sadie.com – and are also included with each installation.

“The new release software adds a number of advantages, particularly to editors with new functions in the trim editor that speed up workflow by allowing adjacent clips selection and pairing of clips,” says Prism Sound and SADiE’s Broadcast Consultant Pete Nash. “Stability with certain Windows issues have now been resolved and the dongle support is particularly useful to customers who are using SADiE 6 for location recording, or in organisations where the software is more likely to move from computer to computer.”

Dongles are now shipping and customers who would like one should contact SADiE so that they can be helped with their installation.

The launch of SADiE 6 software marks another step in the evolution of the high-quality audio recording and production system in the computer environment, allowing a choice between proprietary audio I/O and DSP processing, or standard soundcard I/O and DSP functions running on the host computer.

The new version of SADiE 6 is available for download from the company’s website.

2011 has been a busy year for SADiE, and many interesting developments including the rolling out of the SADiE 6 to the BBC in Manchester. The company has also launched an accreditation scheme for training establishments to ensure that future broadcast engineers receive the very best training in this ground breaking craft editing technology.

