DVEO Purchases Assets of Linear Systems, Ltd.

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that they have purchased the assets of their long-time supplier, Linear Systems, Ltd. of Winnipeg, Canada.

Linear Systems, DVEO’s long-term supplier of PCIe and PCI interface cards for DVB-ASI and SDI, decided to close their business in late April. Linear Systems designed, manufactured, and supported the products with a top-notch set of engineers.

DVEO has acquired Linear Systems’ technology assets, including designs, manufacturing rights, source code, and PCB (printed circuit board) layouts, etc. DVEO will continue to manage sales and tech support of products formerly manufactured by Linear.

"Ultimately we are actively looking for a third party to take over the manufacturing and support for this product line," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "We are already in discussions with several companies. In parallel we expect to restart production in six to ten weeks. In the meantime we do have inventory of our DVB Master™ and SDI Master™ cards."

Zoltan continued, "There don’t seem to be disruptions as of now. This acquisition allows us to continue to provide top quality products to all of our existing and new customers, worldwide."

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

