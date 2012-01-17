TNDV: Television Gives New ‘Inspiration’ to Road-Tested Mobile Production Truck

NASHVILLE, January 17, 2012 — TNDV: Television, offering mobile production services for broadcast, entertainment, worship and other live events, has given its first truck a new lease on life — from an interior HD makeover to a shiny new exterior.

Nic Dugger, president of TNDV, purchased “Old Blue,” the production truck he cut his teeth on from his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). The four-time Emmy winner had the body refinished, updated the interior and added it to the truck cab that has been on the road since the company launched seven years ago.

“MTSU was the catalyst for my career,” said Dugger, who worked on the truck as both a student and a faculty member. “It gave me tremendous opportunities, and rather than say goodbye to an old friend it presented a perfect opportunity to upgrade.”

Dugger and his team rechristened the truck as “Inspiration” and installed a new complement of HDTV production gear, including a Blackmagic Design router, a Ross Vision 2 production switcher, Aja KiPro video recorders, Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras, a Yamaha DM2000 audio mixer, Tascam X-48 audio workstations, an RTS Cronus intercom system, and brand new Clark cabling and wiring. Gerling and Associates renovated the existing truck shell.

Inspiration joins “Aspiration,” the company’s recently-launched 12-camera SD/HD/3D truck, as TNDV’s broadcast and production presence grows. Both trucks now cross the United States, producing at least two live events a week for broadcast and cable networks, venues, worship organizations, corporations and other customers. The Red Carpet Show for “Soul Train Awards 2011” was the first Inspiration project, with a large number of recent and upcoming Nashville-based awards shows following.

TNDV estimates that its current workload is approximately 60-percent broadcast television and 40-percent corporate, worship and live entertainment. The company offers a full complement of mobile flypacks that are customized to fit the needs of the client in addition to mobile production services from its two trucks.

TNDV also provides media production and secondary services including single-camera productions, digital non-linear editing and post-production, DVD authoring, AV-related event services, web video implementation and voiceover production.

ABOUT TNDV: Television

Formed in 2004, TNDV: Television represents the culmination of many years of broadcast and live production for Nic Dugger, owner and president; and his talented crew of freelancers throughout the country. TNDV is capable of producing events from small single-camera productions all the way up to multi-million dollar international TV events, and takes pride in building custom solutions for challenging productions of any size, in any situation. TNDV has recently provided production services for clients including BET, CMT, SPEED, and PBS. Recent and upcoming projects include "Celtic Women:Live", PassTime on SPEED, and the American Music Awards. Call 615-585-6528 or visit www.tndv.com for more information.

