Sennheiser Initiates 20% Price Decrease on Renowned MKH 416 Broadcast Microphone

OLD LYME, Conn. – April 12, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that effective April 12th, the first day of the National Association of Broadcasters convention, it has initiated a 20% price decrease on its MKH 416 shotgun microphones. The price decrease brings the powerful sound, robust construction and ultra-reliable performance within reach of a wider audience of broadcast consumers.

The MKH 416 shotgun interference tube microphone is one of Sennheiser's most successful shotgun mics. Its excellent directivity and compact design, high consonant articulation and feedback rejection make it an excellent choice for film, radio and television, and especially outdoor broadcast applications.

Features/Benefits of the MKH 416:

• Very low inherent self-noise

• High sensitivity

• Transformerless, fully floating balanced output

• Rugged, suitable for adverse climatic conditions

• Immune to humidity

• Matte black, all-metal body

• Increased directivity

• Optimum S/N ratio

• Low noise and excellent signal stability

Technical Data

Current consumption: 2 mA

Dimensions: 0.7 x 9.8 in (19 x 250 mm)

Equivalent noise level: 13 dB

Equivalent noise level: 24 dB

Frequency response (microphone): 40 - 20,000 Hz

Max. sound pressure level (passive): 130 dB Phantom

Min. terminating impedance: 800 Ω

Nominal impedance: 25 Ω

Pick-up pattern: Super-cardioid/lobar

Sensitivity in free field, no load (1kHz): 25 mV/Pa +- 1 dB

Voltage: 8 ± 4 V Phantom