Ratings Winner BFM TV Ratchets Up News Production With Latest Version of Dalet Enterprise Edition

Paris, France - BFM TV, part of the NextRadio TV Group, has deployed the latest version of Dalet Enterprise Edition, enabling end-to-end production and improving efficiencies at the 24/7 news channel. The upgrade at the Paris broadcast center gives BFM TV, France’s leading TV news station, a streamlined workflow and fully integrated digital infrastructure that includes centralized ingest, a complete TV newsroom computer system with desktop editing and story-centric production, broadcast playout and automated multiplatform distribution.

BFM TV has relied on Dalet��s advanced technology for news production and playout since 2005, and the latest Dalet upgrade powers BFM TV’s new, 16:9 video workflow while adding functional capabilities such as enhanced video effects and “CG on the timeline” for desktop production of broadcast graphics. This latest version enhances “story-centric” content organization, adding greater efficiency to the operation. More than 110 BFM TV journalists use Dalet on their desktops to prepare scripts, preview and edit video, add voiceovers and graphical elements and queue news packages directly to rundowns for approval and playout, which is controlled by Dalet’s OnAir player.

“As Dalet technology advances, so does BFM TV. We have an excellent partnership. The centralized ingest and new feature enhancements give us a competitive edge. Our journalists are working with the most complete and versatile digital system available,” said Philippe Espinet, Director of Technical Service, NextRadio TV Group. “The Dalet Professional Services team has really understood our goals and worked with us to maximize the new capabilities and further improve our workflow. The ‘story-centric’ organization connects all the multimedia aspects of any story, giving us real depth and dimension and making it much easier to leverage our content to new platforms. The upgrade was incredibly smooth, and all these improvements increase our productivity.”

“The BFM TV installation demonstrates the tremendous power and breadth of Dalet technology in Dalet Enterprise Edition with its open Media Asset Management platform. BFM TV has realized a unified and collaborative workflow that encompasses every aspect of production — from centralized ingest and desktop production tools to on-air playout and automated content delivery for new media venues,” said Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “By taking advantage of Dalet’s unique integrated and open approach, BFM TV achieves dramatic operational efficiencies within a single system that offers maximum flexibility and control.”

Dalet Enterprise Edition is an open Media Asset Management (MAM) platform designed to facilitate highly efficient and collaborative workflows for news, sports, program preparation and archives. Developed on the principles of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Dalet technology leverages the full capabilities of modern IT technologies. Its integrated Workflow Engine provides flexibility for managing a wide range of workflows and broadcast equipment. Broadcast integrations at BFM TV include Omneon video servers, Vizrt graphics, BDL teleprompters, Miranda NVISION routers and NetApp storage.

Dalet Enterprise Edition’s “story-centric” approach allows BFM TV to keep pace and gain productivity by organizing workflows around content and facilitating multiplatform production. The fully integrated Dalet system ensures that every item is tracked through its entire lifecycle, from planning and newsgathering through to production, distribution and archiving. Each story, complete with multimedia elements such as video, graphics, still pictures, web links, archive material and text components, can be followed through every step of the workflow with status, metadata and associated media elements consistently tracked and managed.

BFM TV also gets a boost in multimedia production as a result of Dalet integration with V4x software to automatically deliver graphical elements associated with newsroom content to social networking sites such as www.dailymotion.com and www.youtube.com. Content is also delivered to other devices such as mobile carriers, www.bfmtv.com , to an iPhone application and to a brand-new iPad application.

About BFM TV

BFM TV is part of the NextRadio TV Group, France’s leading television news station. Operating around the clock, seven days a week, BFM TV delivers live and recorded news programs via Digital Terrestrial Television as well as cable, satellite and DSL.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.