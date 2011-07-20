FSR Names The Farm "Super Rep Of The Year"

Orlando, FL (July 18, 2011) — FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, has singled out The Farm as “Super Rep of the Year” for outstanding performance in all three categories: Metal, Electronics, and Matrix. The annual honor was bestowed upon the Northern California firm at FSR’s Representative meeting during InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, Florida.

“Criteria for ‘Rep of the year’ is based upon performance versus quota,” explained Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “And while all our representatives are exceptional and we are fortunate to work with all of them, this year The Farm nailed it in every category. We are very pleased to consider them an important part of the FSR family.”

The Farm is a professional manufacturers representative firm specializing in technical sales and marketing of high quality commercial AV products. The Company ranks service and support as its primary goals and serves as the local resource to consultants, contractors and dealers

“We’re delighted to have our efforts acknowledged with this honor,” stated John Hood, principle at The Farm. FSR’s commitment to produce quality and value-laden products mirrors our mission to provide our customers with the most appropriate and cost-effective solutions.”

“The Farm is determined to create a smooth interface between us - the manufacturer, and the consultant dealer, and end-user,” Sandri added. “Judging by this year’s results they’ve achieved their goal!”

Image caption: Phil Klinkenborg (left) - sales, The Farm, and John Hood (right) – principle, The Farm, receive "Super Rep of the Year" award from Thom Wright (center) – western regional manager, FSR.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

###

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com