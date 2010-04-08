AUDIO-TECHNICA HOLDS AUDIO DEMOS BY INDUSTRY VETERANS AT NAB

— Audio veterans Michael Abbott and Dr. Fred Ginsburg to impart practical real-world information on mixing for broadcast and film audio acquisition —

STOW, OH, April 8, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in microphone and headphone technology, is holding a series of informative audio demonstration and instruction events during NAB 2010 at the company’s booth, C1632.

Throughout each day on Monday 4/12, Tuesday 4/13 and Wednesday 4/14, renowned audio/broadcast veteran Michael Abbott, perhaps best known as Audio Coordinator for the GRAMMY® Awards, will present multi-track microphone mixing demonstrations entitled “Mix a Basketball Game in 5.1.” The sessions will allow attendees to mix a basketball game under Abbott’s direction. Participants will experience real-time, hands-on mixing in A-T’s custom listening room, using state-of-the-art equipment (including a Calrec Sigma audio console), and audition and compare stereo, mono, shotgun and boundary mic options.

Also on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dr. Fred Ginsburg, specialist in production sound recording for motion pictures and video, will present “Audio Acquisition Tips & Tricks.” A distinguished member of the Cinema Audio Society, Ginsburg will share his personal techniques for film/video audio acquisition. His background includes nearly two decades as a sound mixer on feature films, episodic TV and commercials, as well as for corporate and government applications.

Audio-Technica Seminar Schedule (Booth C1632)

Mix a Basketball Game in 5.1 (Michael Abbott)

Monday 4/12; Tuesday 4/13; Wednesday 4/14 – sessions ongoing throughout each day

Audio Acquisition Tips & Tricks (Dr. Fred Ginsburg, C.A.S.)

Monday 4/12; Tuesday 4/13; Wednesday 4/14 – sessions ongoing throughout each day

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.