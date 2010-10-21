Creative Technology Adds Multi-format Grass Valley LDK 3000 HD Cameras to Inventory Arsenal

Creative Technology Group, a leading international supplier of specialist audio/visual equipment for the rental and staging of large corporate events, concerts, and televised sports and entertainment programming, has placed an order for 10 Grass Valley™ LDK 3000 multi-format HD cameras to support the demand for affordable, high-quality HD acquisition among its growing client list.

With its exceptional performance for its price point and ability to use triax instead of fiber in the field, the LDK 3000 became the perfect choice for Creative Technology.

“We wanted to get away from having to use fiber in the field as it is not as robust as triax,” said Jason Meckler, Engineering and Production Manager at the Creative Technology Group. "The LDK 3000 cameras offer full bandwidth triax, which is a big plus for us. We also like the ease of set up—about all the operator has to do is an auto-white balance. Overall, due to the camera’s reliability, it’s one less thing to worry about in the field.”

Another feature that Creative Technology will rely on is the LDK 3000's operational control panel (OCP). With the Grass Valley LDK Series OCP, a master control unit is not required when wanting to control cameras remotely. There’s also the new 7-inch LCD viewfinder, which provides excellent contrast and minimizes smear on quick pans (due to its high refresh rate). This makes it ideally suited for live sports applications

“The LDK 3000 series camera has found a home in many facilities around the globe, where cost-effective, high-quality HD production tools are critical to success,” said Jeff Rosica, Senior Vice President of Grass Valley. “When you pair the LDK 3000 with the Kayak™ HD production switcher, which Creative Technology plans on doing, you have a reliable system that can be used to produce virtually any type of HD project.”

A long time customer, Creative Technology also owns numerous Grass Valley Turbo and T2™ Intelligent Digital Disk Recorders (iDDRs), as well as several Kayak and other standard-definition and HD video production switchers. In the US, Creative Technology maintains locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

About the LDK 3000

The Grass Valley LDK 3000 camera is a multi-format system combining flexibility and high picture quality at a reasonable cost. It supports all 1080i50/60 and 720p50/60 HD formats using three 2/3-inch, 2.4 million pixel Xensium imagers that provide unique features such as double digital sampling and dual integrated A/D converters, used to create high-quality, razor-sharp pictures. It also features an advanced selectable color matrix.

The camera can be controlled from a standard Grass Valley OCP 400 by using Grass Valley's unique Ethernet-based C2IP control network. The LDK 3000 uses a high-performing HD triax transmission system to allow cable runs up to 1,200 meters (3,900 feet) or 2,400 meters (7,800 feet) with a triax repeater. Like other cameras in the LDK family, it utilizes existing accessories such as the SuperXpander long lens adapter.

