Fusion Communications Deploys DASDEC(TM)-II EAS/CAP Platform and DASDEC-IR Intelligent Remotes for 20 Remote Stations

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- July 5, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today announced that Fusion Communications, a centralcasting master control and production company, is deploying the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency messaging platform with EAS-Net(TM) and DASDEC-IR intelligent remotes to provide automatic, seamless emergency alerts for 20 remote TV stations located throughout the United States. Headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, Fusion Communications' centralcasting and control services allow its contract stations to have a fully produced TV station with minimal investment in staff and equipment. To meet EAS/CAP compliance for each station, and to provide notifications quickly, Fusion required an emergency messaging platform that could automatically communicate local alert data to the company's Davenport facility, where it could be immediately sent out on air.

"When it comes to emergency alerts, the nature of our business poses a unique challenge," said Jeff Lyle, president of Fusion Communications. "If an alert is issued locally for one of our stations, it needs to be sent to the operation center in Davenport before it can go out over the air. As we have seen from the recent tragedies in Joplin and other communities, lives are at stake and every second counts. So in addition to meeting EAS/CAP compliance, our alert process needed to be a seamless, flawless loop. And for that we turned to Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC platform."

Fusion has installed a DASDEC-IR unit in each remote station. The DASDEC-IR units automatically communicate EAS data via an IP network to the central DASDEC-II hosts at the Davenport facility via Digital Alert Systems' exclusive EAS-NET communications protocol software. Each DASDEC in Davenport can handle up to five DASDEC-IR units by utilizing the Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation(TM)-5 software. From Davenport, Fusion can easily use DASDEC's Web-based user interface to monitor all messages and alerts for all 20 stations.

The DASDEC-II provides core EAS and CAP functionality in a small single-box design. It is available with integrated receivers; advanced hardware interfaces for easy adaptability to ever-evolving technology changes; simple software upgrades that don't require un-cabling, unracking, opening the case, removing parts, and reassembling the system; and a network-centric perspective using common Web browsers and leveraging common information exchange protocols. The system meets all FCC Part 11 rules and conforms to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, allowing broadcasters to reduce headaches and substantially improve operational efficiency for just a little more than adding a CAP converter to their legacy EAS equipment.

"The DASDEC system has worked very well for us, especially with the severe weather over the past few months for our stations in the Midwest," added Lyle. "The DASDEC-IR boxes have been very busy, but they haven't skipped a beat. As we build our services and add additional stations, we know we can count on the strong integration support of Digital Alert Systems to expand our EAS system."

"Fusion Communications is a unique company with unique requirements, and our DASDEC implementation at its remote stations really demonstrates the capabilities of our systems," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "We've all been reminded lately of the importance of emergency alerts and how they can save lives. Fusion is providing its stations with more than a compliance solution; it's a completely streamlined system that overcomes the obstacles of distance and time."

