MBC Group improves workflow with Genetic Engineering

Leading Middle East broadcaster pools three eQs for greater flexibility and throughput in transition to HD

Dubai based MBC Group, the leading free-to-air, pan-Arab, news and entertainment broadcaster, has purchased a Quantel Genetic Engineering shared workflow infrastructure for its three Quantel eQ online finishing systems. The deal also includes a Sam, which will enable other edit, graphics and audio workstations to benefit from the shared workflow. The eQs will also be upgraded to the latest V5 software.

"We rely heavily on our eQs to produce the large number of promotions and interstitials we use across our network of ten channels," said Keith Dallison, MBC Post Production Manager. "They're real all-round workhorses and our editors love the interface which gives them instant access to all the different tools they need in our fast turnaround environment. As we migrate to HD over the course of this year, demands will get heavier still.

"Genetic Engineering will greatly improve our efficiency by giving us complete flexibility on which job is finished in which suite, or if necessary we can put all three eQs onto the same project. Last minute jobs are a daily issue with some channels such as our Al Arabiya 24 hour news channel, as well as coping with the inevitable late schedule changes," Dallison added.

"MBC purchased its first eQ in 2004 and ever since then I have always been impressed with Quantel support. We are a 24 hour operation and need 24 hour support. It's nice to know that Quantel has got our back," Dallison concluded.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is the first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World which was launched in London in 1991 and later moved to its headquarters in Dubai in 2002. Over the past 20 years, MBC Group has grown to become a well-established media group that enriches people's lives through information, interaction and entertainment. Based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, MBC Group includes 10 television channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment), MBC2 and MBC MAX (24-hour movies), MBC3 (children's entertainment), MBC4 (entertainment for new Arab women), MBC Action (action series and movies), MBC Persia (24-hour movie channel dubbed in Farsi) , Al Arabiya (the 24-hour Arabic language news channel); Wanasah (24-hour Arabic music channel) and MBC DRAMA coinciding with the Group's 20th anniversary, and offers 24/7 Arabic Drama; the Group also includes two radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music), and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music); as well as O3 productions, a specialized documentary production unit. It has also several online platforms: www.mbc.net, www.alarabiya.net, www.alaswaq.net, and www.shahid.net, the first free VOD portal in the Middle East.