RTW UNVEILS NEW TOUCHMONITOR FIRMWARE AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Version 1.14 Comes With Major Function Enhancements and Optimized Performance

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is proud to introduce a new firmware, version 1.14, for its TouchMonitor series of audio metering products at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C1739). In addition to various performance and stability optimizations, the update also includes new function enhancements and improved ergonomics. The firmware is available for download to all TouchMonitor users at www.rtw.de.

After activating the radar license, the user can view two radar-display instances on the screen at the same time. Similarly, software-based Surround Sound Analyzer, offered as an option, supports parallel operation of multiple instances as well. RTW also improved the intuitive touchscreen-based operating concept. The new repeat feature makes positioning and scaling instruments in the view editor much easier. Another new parameter is the mouse acceleration that affects a connected USB mouse. Finally, the TouchMonitor now supports absolute positioning for graphics tablets.

The innovative design of the two TouchMonitor versions-the TM7 featuring a 7" touchscreen and the TM9 with a 9" touchscreen-marks the beginning of a new era in professional audio metering. Features include an intuitive operating concept, a GUI for free scaling and positioning of instruments, support of all relevant loudness recommendation such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85 with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more.