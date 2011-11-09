Screencraft Chooses Bright Technologies' BrightDrive Astella

Reno, USA: Bright Technologies Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, has announced that Screencraft GmbH, full-service post-production company in Munich, Germany, has ordered BrightDrive Astella, the BrightDrive Media File Server all-in-one solution.

“BrightDrive Astella is the ideal match for our requirements,” states Michael Hieber, Screencraft CEO. “It offers an intelligent and convenient solution loaded with features at an affordable price. We’re anxious to press it into service.” The installation is planned for mid-November.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999 Bright was the first to actually address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed and successfully marketed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced and sophisticated media file server in the industry - specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows: low-latency, high performance, best possible predictability and reliability.

