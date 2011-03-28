Ross Video Appoints Ty Atherholt Key Accounts Manager – US Station Groups

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 28, 2010 – Ross Video announces the appointment of Ty Atherholt, as Key Accounts Manager - US Station Groups.

Mr. Atherholt will be based in New Hampshire and report to Kyle Luther, Director of Sales - USA. He will be responsible for representing Ross Video and maintaining relationships at the Broadcast Station Groups in the USA.

“Ty is a great addition to the Ross Video team.” said Kyle Luther, Director of Sales - USA. “Ty’s vast experience with automation and file based workflows will allow him to provide great value to the broadcast station groups he will be working with.”

Mr. Atherholt joins Ross Video after working for Avid Technology as National Broadcast Account Manager – Station Groups. Prior to Avid, Mr. Atherholt was Director of Sales – Eastern Region for Sundance Digital, Inc (a part of Avid Technology). Mr. Atherholt attended from the University of Denver with a Major in Mass Communications.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

