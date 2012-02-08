AUTOSCRIPT SHOWCASES LEADING PROMPTING INNOVATIONS AT CASCADE MOUNTAIN VIDEO SHOW 2012

PORTLAND, OREGON, FEBRUARY 8, 2012— Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and the world’s leading teleprompting company, will showcase its latest prompting innovations at the annual Professional Video & Tape Cascade Mountain Video Show (CMVS) in Portland. At the Northwest's largest video show, Autoscript will demonstrate its Voice-Plus+ intelligent prompter module and suite of LED on-camera prompters to an attendee list that includes broadcasters, indie filmmakers, production companies, churches, schools, government and public access professionals.

“At a show this size, we look forward to meeting attendees and offering solutions to help meet their production needs,” says Greg Prentiss, director of sales, Autoscript. “Whether it’s helping to automate station technologies or choosing a prompter solution for recording on location under daylight conditions, we’ll be on hand to discuss the best gear for their specific applications—all developed with customer feedback in mind.”

Presented exclusively by Professional Video & Tape, CMVS provides an opportunity for attendees to meet top company representatives and get up close and personal with all the latest video technology. On site, Autoscript will demonstrate its award-winning Voice-Plus+ add-on module for WinPlus software, which follows the spoken word of the talent. Voice-Plus+ eliminates the need for talent or operators to manually control the speed of the text across the prompter monitor, with built-in voice recognition intelligence. An onscreen message informs the presenter if Voice Activation is enabled or deactivated. Operation of Voice-Plus+ is achieved simply by pressing the function button on a desk control or the RAT (wireless hand control).

In addition, the company will also have its complete LED line of on-camera prompters available, including the new 8” LED8TFT and 17” LED17TFT. Designed to meet the industry’s increasing interest in portable prompting applications, the LED8TFT is an exceptionally versatile prompter—perfect for location shooting with hand-held, ENG, EFP, Steadicam and even small jibs. It includes one of the most important features needed in a portable prompting system that’s often used outdoors, the brightness level. The LED8TFT high bright provides 1700 nits of brightness, 10 percent brighter than the TFT8HB, ensuring that the prompter can be seen in bright sunlight. What’s more, the LED17TFT is a wide-angle, on-camera prompter that also incorporates the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system. Unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the LED17TFT offers instant warm-up to full brightness. The LED17TFT comes with a wide-angle hood, making it optimal for news- or studio-based productions.

The company’s ELP15 Plus will also be on exhibit, as it is the ideal entry-level prompting solution for schools, colleges, universities and even some broadcasters. It utilizes 50 percent less power consumption, provides a 20-degree wider viewing angle and a slimmer, more compact design. The ELP15 Plus comes in a rugged, all-metal case that is 20 percent lighter, with either a folding hood for portability or a molded hood for the studio. Weighing just five pounds, the ELP15 Plus is an ideal teleprompter to stand up to entry-level users, while also offering great performance in the newsroom.

For more information and to find an authorized Autoscript dealer, please visit www.Autoscript.tv or contact ussales@autoscript.tv.

About Autoscript

Established in the UK in 1984, with headquarters in the US and the UK, Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of teleprompters for PC and the i-Series, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and—with its expanding line of intuitive accessories—is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information visit www.autoscript.tv.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.