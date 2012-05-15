Cobalt Digital LMNTs offers multichannel loudness processing solution

Cobalt Digital introduced LMNTS, a multichannel solution for loudness processing over IP, at the 2012 NAB Show.

LMNTS is well suited for MVPDs and MSOs where a large number of diverse programming sources must be simultaneously controlled. LMNTS performs automatic loudness processing across many transport streams.

Features include: ASI and IP inputs; audio packet demux; audio decode (MPEG 1 layer II, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital plus, AAC); loudness management (pre and post metering, Linear Acoustic loudness processing); audio re-encode (MPEG 1 layer II, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital plus, AAC); audio packet remux (ASI and IP outputs); and transport stream delay line between audio packet demux and audio packet remux.

LMNTS can operate with diverse audio codecs, extracting the packets from program streams, performing AEROMAX loudness management in the PCM domain, then re-encoding and re-packeting the audio with its stream.