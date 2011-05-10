Soho audio post facility kicks off major expansion with re-brand and new members of staff.

Audio post-production facility The Voice and Music Company is to be re-branded as part of a major company expansion based around two new high-profile creative recruits.

From this week, the 21-year-old independently owned company will continue to offer its current range of sound design, mixing, recording and composing services but will operate under the new name of Soho Square Studios.

The re-brand - which includes a new company logo and website - is being introduced to emphasize the upgrade of all of its sound studios to Pro Tools 9 and the streamlining of its digital workflows.

At the same time, Soho Square Studios is looking to grow its film, TV and commercials business on the back of two new members of staff.

The first is sound engineer Simon Capes who joins Soho Square Studios with 30 years experience gained from his time at both the Tape Gallery and Silk Sound. During his career Capes has won more than 50 awards from the BTA, BTCA, D&AD, London International Advertising, Aerial Radio and more.

The second new recruit is dubbing mixer and sound designer James Doyle, who joined from Pinewood Studios. His credits include the TV shows Mythbusters (Beyond Productions), Would I Lie To You (Zeppotron) and In the Night Garden (Ragdoll) and the feature films 127 Hours (Dir: Danny Boyle) and Looking for Eric (Dir: Ken Loach).

Company co-founder, managing director and composer Alan Coates said: “With our current growth and reputation for audio post-production excellence, it feels like the right time to show off our fantastic studios and amazing location on the Square. Giving the company a new name really helps us to do that.”

Fellow co-founder Kim Goody added: “The wealth of talent and experience that both Simon and James bring us will seriously bolster our established commercials business and our ever-expanding TV and film services.”

