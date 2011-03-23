Future Media Concepts Announces iTraining Bootcamp, May 17-24 in Orlando

Unique Event Offers Comprehensive Range of Apple(R) Courses and Exams; Attend. Learn. Get Apple Certified!

NEW YORK -- March 23, 2011 -- Future Media Concepts, the nation's premier authorized digital media training center, today announced iTraining Bootcamp, a complete range of Apple(R)-authorized courses and exams to be held May 17-24 in Orlando. This unique, intensive, all-things-Apple event includes not only classes but travel, hotel, meals, and social opportunities in a single cost-effective package.

Designated an elite, Gold Level training center by Apple, Future Media Concepts offers 13 courses at iTraining Bootcamp, including Mac OS X(R), Apple Pro Apps, Apple Server, Xsan(R), iOS Apps Development, Final Cut Pro(R), iLife(R), and iWork(R). All courses are intended to lead to Apple certification, which helps professionals distinguish themselves and their organizations in today's competitive marketplace. The complete iTraining Bootcamp schedule is available at http://www.itrainingbootcamp.com/Courses.htm#schedule.

"The significant growth in demand for Apple certification in our training centers has prompted us to combine our 13 Apple courses into a single, concentrated event," said Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder of Future Media Concepts. "iTraining Bootcamp offers a unique opportunity to attend back-to-back, multi-level certification courses, and mingle with peers as well as experts. When it comes to helping you pass your Apple certification exams, this is the most effective Apple training around."

Classes are taught by FMC's world-renowned team of Apple-certified instructors, including Alex Kaloostian, Liron Golan, Anthony Calardo, Sean Cassella, Abba Shapiro, and Jeff Greenberg. To maximize the learning experience, the event will feature social gatherings with peers and stump-the-expert sessions. iTraining Bootcamp is designed for users with previous Apple experience, and attendees are asked to take a self-assessment test beforehand to determine readiness.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.iTrainingBootcamp.com, or contact Jack Reilly, event manager, at jackr@FMCtraining.com or +1 (212) 233-3500.

# # #

About Future Media Concepts, Inc.

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign(R), NewTek(R) and Softimage(R). In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post Production World Conference in Las Vegas. FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Orlando, Chicago, and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide, and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com.

ENDS